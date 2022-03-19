HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, students looking for a future in the Marines gathered for fitness training and testing.

It’s something those who want to join the Marines after graduation go through to prepare for boot camp.

Recruits were working through a variety of fitness tests meant to measure their agility and strength.

The monthly fitness event is a chance for future Marines to not only work towards their physical strength but also their mental strength.

“Boot camp for us is 13 weeks long. It tells you not only mentally, but physically and throughout their time in school, they really haven’t been pushed to the limit and it’s our job to build that confidence within them and get them as ready for boot camp as we possibly can,” said RSS Youngstown station commander Daniel Pelletier.

The recruits will head to boot camp sometime in May or June.

Those interested in joining the Marines can contact your local recruiting office for information.