YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A major event in Youngstown on Tuesday helped match job seekers with employers.

The Youngstown Works hiring event at Stambaugh Auditorium was sold out, with around 70 employers and training providers. Hundreds of job seekers were there to make connections at this free event.

The jobs were in various sectors of health care, logistics, manufacturing and service.

The turnout for this third event shows Youngstown is a land of opportunity, said event organizers.

“It says there are plenty of jobs to be had,” said Gerri Jenkins, of Youngstown Works.

The next Youngstown Works hiring event will be in the fall.