COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Executives with Columbia Gas of Ohio say they’re trying to stay ahead of the future with potential growth.

Crews have started preliminary work on a major gas line project running along Route 14 in Columbiana. It will include installation of about 10,000 feet of new, more durable pipeline to enhance service in the area for existing customers but also for those looking to expand or locate in the city.

“But as a result of the project, we will have a larger capacity to support growth and development for future folks who may think about industry and things like that in Columbiana,” said Ben Cutler, a spokesperson for Columbia Gas. “We don’t want to come to Columbiana and build a plant or build a facility but then they can’t get natural gas, so if we can take any proactive steps to make sure we have good supply, good capacity, that’s prudent to do right now.”

Courtesy: Columbia Gas of Ohio

Installation of the new main should begin in early April. That’s likely to mean some traffic disruptions in the area for several months.

Officials say the project, including restoring customers’ properties, should be finished late this summer.

How the project may impact you: (Source Columbia Gas)