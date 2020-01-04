Future firefighters train in Brookfield

Students trained in a few different areas, including a live burn, search and rescue and airpack training

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A group of future firefighters went through some real life training Saturday afternoon in Brookfield.

Every year, the Howland Training Center provides fire and EMS training to Trumbull County Technical Center students.

They used a two story steel structure to practice with.

Students trained in a few different areas, including a live burn, search and rescue and airpack training.

“This is where we put it all together. The instructors are teaching throughout the year in the classroom. Today is when each of those components gets all put together, like a puzzle, and we evaluate them on their skills and help them fine-tune all of that,” said Howland Township Fire Chief James Pantalone.

The students will be back at it Sunday afternoon to train some more.