BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new business in the area is celebrating its ‘Grand Opening’ this weekend.

Workers with Bob’s Discount Furniture have held a soft opening the last month at their location on South Avenue.

Friday morning they presented a check for $63,000 to Akron Children’s Hospital as well as $2,500 checks to both the Poland Middle School and the Magic of Michael Foundation and its founder John Hirschbeck.

This is the fifth Bob’s store to open in northeast Ohio and one of 158-nationwide. About two dozen people work there.