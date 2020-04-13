Furniture reported stolen out of Cleveland area found at Boardman wholesale store, police say

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman police are helping detectives from a pair of Cleveland suburbs recover what authorities say was stolen merchandise.
Investigators said two truckloads of furniture were taken earlier this month in Walton Hills and Brooklyn.
They tracked some of the furniture to America’s Wholesale Outlet on South Avenue in Boardman.
Monday morning, police went to the store with a search warrant to find the merchandise and load it onto a tractor trailer.
So far, no one has been arrested. The value of the merchandise is said to be more than $50,000.
An attorney for America’s Wholesale Outlet released the following statement:
America’s Wholesale Outlet is a victim of crime here. The company has NOTHING to do with any stolen furniture besides [the] fact that it purchased what was represented as discarded and used furniture for $24,700… all of which we paid for and showed the police department copies of the checks that we paid with. That is the company’s business: buying used and scratch-and-dent goods of all kinds.
What’s ironic here is that while Arhaus will receive their furniture back, it’s MY client who has now been damaged worse by (1) paying out $24,700 to thieves, (2) being forced to close while the police recovered the furniture, and (3) our employees needed to be sent home for the day and thus lost a day’s pay.
Even more ironic is that Arhaus is now not going to be able to sell the recovered furniture… they’re going to have to offload it directly [to] a second-hand buyer in exactly the same business as America’s Wholesale Outlet is.”