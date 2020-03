CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The seventh annual Fur Ball was held Friday night at Waypoint 4180 in Canfield.

The Fur Ball benefits the Animal Charity Humane Society in Boardman.

The event was sold out with over 650 people in attendance.

There was live music, a banquet dinner and a Chinese auction.

Two of the shelter’s residents were also on hand to say thank you.

The Humane Society’s mission is to investigate and prosecute cases of animal abuse and neglect, all without any government funding.