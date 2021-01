A family friend described him as a great guy who made everyone's day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Funeral services were held on Monday for the owner of one of the oldest bars in Youngstown.

John “Teenie” Gordulic died one week ago.

He was the owner of Teenie’s Tavern, one of the last remaining bars along Youngstown’s South Avenue.

Teenie owned the tavern for 56 years. Even until the end, he showed up every afternoon and closed up.

A family friend described him as a great guy who made everyone’s day.

He was 87 years old.