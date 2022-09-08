POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – World War II veteran and South High School graduate Leo Gratz passed away on September 3.

Thursday, friends and family gathered to celebrate his life at Holy Family church.



Local first responders and American Legion riders escorted the family to Calvary Cemetery.

Gratz was a 2nd lieutenant for the Army in WWII as well as the Korean War. He served as a navigator and bombardier.

He was also the recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross.

After returning home from the war, he worked at Youngstown Sheet in Tube for several years.

Gratz passed away at the Inn at Poland Way with his family by his side.

He was 98 years old.

Leo Gratz obituary