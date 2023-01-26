(WKBN) – On Thursday, Westminster College announced they’re using ARPA funding to better train their nurses.

The $250,000 will create simulation labs and a new pre-physical therapy program, along with supporting the college’s RN to BSN Completion Program.

The head of the nursing department says the labs help reduce errors and enhance decision-making skills, which ultimately will help save lives in the future.

The funds were allocated by Lawrence County commissioners.

“We are grateful for the grant support from the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners and look forward to the contribution the enhanced simulation lab and expanded nursing education programs will make to strengthening health care in our county and region,” said Westminster College President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson.