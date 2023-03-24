GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard community is coming together to help a local family buy a wheelchair-accessible van.

Several teachers in Girard organized a fundraiser called Cam’s “Care a-Van” which will take place Saturday at the Black Horse Tavern.

The cost is $10 a ticket which includes pizza, wings, and light appetizers. About 70 different basket raffles are already set up for the event.

It’s all to raise money to help Cambrie Bentley’s family purchase the van. The 12-year-old suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy and needs a wheelchair to get around.

Organizers say they’ve had a lot of support from the community already.

“Four our community we do have our saying ‘Girard, we’re family and we take care of each other.’ Nothing is more evident than doing something like this and seeing that it’s just amazing everybody comes together. We have a lot of interest,” said Jennifer Kadel, a teacher in Giard.

Kadel hopes they’re able to raise $15,000 or more.

The fundraiser runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.