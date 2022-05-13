HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A fundraiser is being held on Saturday for a woman who struggles with rare disorders.

Kristina Bayus suffers from three rare compression syndromes. One of them keeps her from eating solid foods. Another affects less than .01 percent of the population.

She looks normal, she just doesn’t feel it all the time.

Bayus wants to go to Germany where she can have surgery to fix all three of her syndromes at once.

Saturday’s fundraiser will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside of Hubbard’s Shop ‘N Save on N. Main Street.

Her father will be there for people to stop by and donate. They can also participate in raffles.