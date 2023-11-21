YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local family is holding a fundraiser later this week to remember an infant who died in a drowning.

Two people have been charged in connection with the death of Londyn Cayson. The child wandered into a swimming pool when the people watching her got distracted.

Cayson’s family is holding a fundraiser to pay for legal expenses. The family also wants to raise awareness for people watching children to be more attentive.

“You just need to be paying attention. You need to be aware of the kids’ surroundings. These children are innocent. They don’t know any better. So as any adult, it’s our job to protect them,” said Rochelle Hudson, Cayson’s mother.

The fundraiser is Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Youngstown.

The family will be selling double-stuffed pepperoni rolls.