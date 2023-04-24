GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Fundraising continues to help a Girard family buy a wheelchair-accessible van.

Cambrie’s Fundraiser-4-Wheels with a ’90s rock tribute band Bad Juju is being held May 7 at Leon’s Sports Bar & Grill in Howland.

Besides live music, there will be a 50/50 and basket raffles. Money raised at the event will be put toward the purchase of a handicap-accessible van for 12-year-old Cambrie Bentley who suffers from spinal muscular atrophy.

“We’re pretty close to our goal, I would say about $8,000 would get us to where we need where they could get something that’s reasonable used and that will last her hopefully quite a few years,” said Danella Monsman, organizer.

“We thought with our notoriety with our support with our fans being the way that they are we could certainly sell a lot of tickets and do our part to help,” said Chad Moon, lead singer of Bad Juju.

Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased in advance or at the door.

The fundraiser will run from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 7.