COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Crystal Boggs has given back to the community. She was named this year’s remarkable woman because of her continued devotion to making the Valley better.

Real life, however, got in the way of letting her enjoy her nomination. When she found out about her nomination, her husband Josh was in the hospital with a random collapsed lung.

Crystal shared it was hard thinking about her nomination while her husband was going through treatment.

Josh says she always had his back.

“In the world that we live, it’s kind of a rarity nowadays where everything’s so quick paced and’ me, me, me, now, now, now’. And she really takes a step back and she says, ‘look, you know, we can we can give to those less fortunate’. Or maybe there’s something else there that needs more help than us, and she continually does that,” says Josh on his wife.

Together, the couple created their non-profit. Both of them love to run. They took their love for running and began hosting races to raise money for a variety of local causes.

Since Josh has not returned to work yet, friends of the family wanted to make sure they were taken care of.

Lori Ritcher, a friend of the family, is working to put together a race to help their family while Josh is still out of work.

“Would Josh have asked for this? No. Never. Never in a million years. But the need’s real. They need help and we need to help them get back on their feet,” Ritcher says.

The “You’ve Got This 5k” will be Sunday, May 1. It will start at Columbiana High School.

If you are unable to make the race, there is a virtual option.

You can sign up online for either the 5k or the one mile walk.