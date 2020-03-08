Struthers fundraiser honors man who lost his battle with cancer

Joe Romito was battling cancer, and to support him and his wife, Lenny, the community planned a benefit to raise money

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – The message at a fundraiser in Struthers Sunday was faith over fear. It was to honor a Campbell man who lost his battle to cancer just days ago.

His family called it Joe’s Journey, and on Sunday, they celebrated his life.

Joe Romito was battling cancer, and to support him and his wife, Lenny, the community planned a benefit to raise money.

Unfortunately, just days before the fundraiser, Joe passed.

His funeral was Saturday, but on Sunday, hundreds of people went out as planned and celebrated his life at Donavito’s Restaurant.

Lenny was overwhelmed by how many people came to show their love.

“It’s very overwhelming. When they started this, I never thought it would get this big, and it just totally represents us. My husband was a great man. The community has just really rallied around us and it was for his journey and unfortunately he lost his journey the other day,” said Lenny.

Lenny says it has been a tough journey, but no matter what happens, always exercise your faith–get up in the morning and trust god.