CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- Next Saturday, there will be a fundraising dinner from the Filipino- American Organization of Northeast Ohio to help Jiwm diagnosed with Acute Leukemia.

Jiwm is the niece of Cortland resident Victoria Rohrer.

She lives in a province in the Philippines and needs almost $5,000 every week for her chemotherapy and medical needs.

The fundraising dinner will be Saturday March 11 at noon until 4 p.m. at the Mecca Community Church in Cortland.

They will be serving Filipino and American food and some auction baskets will be raffled.

Tickets will be $15.