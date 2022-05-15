NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Back in February, a Newton Falls dairy farm had its barn roof collapse due to snow and ice.

On Sunday, a fundraiser helped raise money for the owners to rebuild.

Montgomery Farm is the last functioning dairy farm in Newton Falls. The devastating barn collapse trapped and even killed some of its cows.

Local farmers came to the rescue and are feeding and housing the remaining cows.

The fundraiser included a live auction, raffle and food.

“As we all know, insurance doesn’t cover everything and even if it does cover everything there’s a deductible so we’re just trying to help the family out financially and emotionally,” said organizer Vonda Vencel.

Organizers hope to offset the costs not covered by insurance and loss of income from milk production as well as replenish the barn’s cow herd.