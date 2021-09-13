Fundraiser held to keep Warren’s historic Kinsman House going

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An annual gala was held Monday night at the Kinsman House in Warren.

Last year’s event was canceled because of COVID-19, so this year’s should have been the 10th annual.

Money raised helps to renovate the house and keep it open to the public. It’s their largest fundraiser of the year.

The Kinsman House was the first grand house on Millionaire Row in Warren. It was built in 1832.

“The house itself is a treasure, and now to use that treasure to tell the story of the history of the city Warren, it makes a wonderful venue,” said James Valesky, president of the Warren Heritage Center.

The house cost $15,000 to build in the 1830s.

We’re told that many diverse groups use the house in modern day, including the Warren Music Club and for paranormal meetings.

Admission is free and if you’re worried about any ghosts, we’re told they’re friendly.