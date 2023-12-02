GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A special ball took place Saturday night to raise money for a retired firefighter’s grandson.

Jace Mooney, the grandson of retired Girard firefighter Andy Mooney, was born without a fibular bone in his left leg.

The community came together to raise money for Jace’s future medical procedures. Jace will spend several months in Florida undergoing many surgeries to help fix his leg.

Around 200 people showed up for the benefit dinner at Province Mills in Girard.

“It’s a lengthy process and they have to stay down in Florida for a long period of time and it’s very expensive. So we will have to raise this benefit to see how much money we can make for him to help him out,” said Steve Drake, union president of Girard Firefighters Local 1220.

“We found a specialist in West Palm Beach, Florida that [is going to] do surgery. They said he is 100% fixable,” said Ashley Richmond, Jace’s mother.

Jace’s family is thankful for the community’s support.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.