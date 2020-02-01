Fundraiser benefits drug recovery center in Sharon

The MCCDA hopes to raise enough money from the event to fund the ROAR Center for the entire year

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – The Mercer County Coalition for Drug Awareness (MCCDA) hosted a fundraiser Friday night to help with its most important operation.

The second annual Flurries and Fun event was held at the Corinthian Banquet Center in downtown Sharon.

The event was to raise money for the organization’s Removing Obstacles to Assist Recovery (ROAR) Center. It included a band, raffle and Chinese auction.

Although it’s a new event, the MCCDA hopes it will enable them to do more in 2020.

“The goal of tonight is raise money to keep our doors open at the ROAR Center. To be able to pay for programming and introduce new activities there for the people to utilize in the community,” said MCCDA treasurer Tracy Weimer.

The ROAR Center provides a permanent and safe location for those going through drug rehabilitation in Mercer County.

