COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of Columbiana’s athletic department are coming together for one of their coaches whose daughter has been diagnosed with leukemia.

Winning for Winnie is a two-day fundraiser for 2-year-old Winnie Vollnogle who was told she had the disease last month. Funds raised from raffle baskets and T-shirt sales will go toward her treatment expenses.

Her dad, Chad Vollnogle, was the boys soccer coach until he stepped down to take care of Winnie.

On Monday, the soccer team’s game against United was all to support the family.

Chad says they’ve been overwhelmed by the support.

“Before any of this had happened, my wife and I always talked we have a good support system and then when something like this happens, you realize how big of a support system it is,” Chad said.

Tuesday’s girls volleyball game will also support the Winning for Winnie fundraiser.