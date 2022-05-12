NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Community members are coming together to help the last functioning dairy farm in Newton Falls recover from a devastating barn collapse.

The Montgomery Farm Fundraiser is taking place this Sunday at Faces Lounge on West Broad Street.

There will be dinner, a bake sale, 150 basket raffles, a live auction and a cash-for-cows money raffle.

In February, heavy snow caused the barn to collapse. Several cows passed away. The remaining milk cows were moved to other dairy farms to be milked.

Money raised during the fundraiser will help the Montgomery family rebuild since insurance won’t cover it all.

“I must say, during these trying times that the community has come together, not only Newton Falls, but Columbiana County, Mahoning County, Portage County. We expect to have a lot of people here in town that have never been here before,” said Vonda Vencel, of Faces Lounge.

The fundraiser runs from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Organizers hope to raise between $8,000 and $10,000.