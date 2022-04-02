CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Friends of Fido is holding a spring vendor sale Saturday in Canfield.

It’s to help raise money to pay for vet bills of animals that are taken in by the Mahoning County Dog Pound.

Friends of Fido works to find homes for dogs and fund veterinary bills. The agency is a voice for thousands of dogs that are brought into the Mahoning County Dog Pound each year.

The eighth annual Shop and Save Lives Spring Vendor show is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tippecanoe Country Club, located at 5870 Tippecanoe Rd.

Food and drink will available to order. Attendees will be treated to complimentary chocolate-covered strawberries. Along with over 35 vendors to shop from, a basket raffle will take place.

Though the event isn’t new, organizers said the need for extra funds is greater than ever.

Volunteers have seen a greater number of abused or neglected dogs that need treatment.

Last year, the organization spent a total of $100,000 on vet bills. Just this past month, Friends of Fido has been billed more than $20,000.

“It’s a situation where a lot of these dogs did well, had homes during the pandemic, people had time and now people are getting back to normal. They don’t have time for these dogs. They’re turning them out on the street,” said Brooke Vaughn, of Friends of Fido.

Vaughn said the organization needs to continue doing these events to save all the dogs that are coming in.

She said the organization hopes to see continued support from the community.

Vaughn said it isn’t just about money; it’s about awareness. She said we should be teaching our children how to respect animals and not abandon them.