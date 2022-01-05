Funding approved for Leavittsburg Dam removal

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The next dam to be removed along the Mahoning River may very well be the Leavittsburg Dam. It was announced on Wednesday that the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has approved the funding.

Trumbull County MetroParks, which owns the dam, is expected to receive a $3.2 million grant next year.

The MetroParks now needs to select a design build team and complete the design of the removal project to at least 60 percent.

It’s expected to be taken out sometime in 2024.

There were nine dams along the Mahoning River. The Lowellville and Struthers dams have been removed. The plan is to remove all of the remaining seven.