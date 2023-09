POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County coroner is on the scene after multiple fire departments were called to a fully involved house fire that started with a loud boom around 5:45 a.m. Monday, according to First News crews in the area.

It happened in the 4000 block of Arrel Road in Poland Township.

The house is a total loss.

