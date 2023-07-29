YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Those with Full Spectrum Community Outreach say they’ve garnered enough funds from donations to open its LGBTQ+ shelter in the Valley.

According to the group’s Facebook post, they were able to raise $20,018 in donations, surpassing their initial goal. About $9,000 will be used for the closing costs of the space on Monday. Extra money will go to renovations and operations of the new shelter space.

“We are very thankful to everyone who has contributed to our mission to help create the first LGBTQIA+ Adult Transitional House in our Valley!” the post reads.

The shelter will offer eight beds to LGBTQ+ community members who are experiencing homelessness. It will be the only queer community-friendly shelter available in the Valley.

The home will also serve as an office space for Full Spectrum and will be used for support group meetings and a resources bank for those in need.

Those interested in donation to Full Spectrum can still do so at the nonprofit’s website.