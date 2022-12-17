WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Full Spectrum Community Outreach hosted its annual Holiday Gala Saturday evening.

This was the sixth annual fundraiser to help raise money for the organization’s LGBTQ center.

Full Spectrum’s mission is for the LGBTQ community to thrive as collective members of society.

There was raffle baskets, food, dancing and lots of fun.

“There’s so much that is needed,” said Tim Bortner, president and co-founder of Full Spectrum. “People have no idea — they think we have marriage equality, we have this, we have that. We have so many people that are getting kicked out of their homes, that are homeless in the community with nowhere to go that still need a friend, or someone to talk to especially this time of year when they have no family for the holidays.”

First News Reporter Desirae Gostlin attended the gala and received an award for her excellence within the community.