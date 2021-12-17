Full Spectrum holding holiday gala fundraiser

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Full Spectrum Community Outreach is holding its 5th Annual Holiday Gala.

The gala will take place Saturday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Divieste’s Banquet Center located at 754 North River Road in Warren.

The fundraiser is held to raise money for the outreach center to help those in the LGBTQ+ community.

Tickets are on sale until 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. They are $55 for one person or $400 for a table of eight. It comes with a full dinner, an open bar, free door prizes and swag bags will be given out. There will also be a DJ and a drag show.

Tickets can be purchased online.