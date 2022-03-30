YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are looking for a woman wanted for her role in a quadruple shooting as well as a man wanted on a weapons charge.

Detective Sgt. Jerry Fulmer said C’Mone Thomas, 22, is wanted for aggravated murder and other charges for her role in the Dec. 27 shooting death of Joseph Addison, 42, at a Tyrell Avenue apartment complex.

Three people were wounded in the same shooting, which happened in the early morning hours.

Also wanted by police for his role in the same shooting is Marcus Scott, no age given, on a charge of carrying concealed weapons.

Thomas’ brother, Marquez Thomas, 42, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of aggravated murder, three counts of attempted murder and improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation. He was arrested Dec. 31 for his role in the shootings and has remained in the jail on bond since his arraignment Jan. 3 in municipal court.

Both Thomases were indicted Jan. 27 by a Mahoning County grand jury but authorities have not been able to find C’Mone Thomas or Scott.

Fulmer said Marquez Thomas was arrested after a search warrant was served at his home. He said Thomas became a suspect after police reviewed security footage of the shooting.

C’Mone Thomas was seen in the same footage holding a gun also. Fulmer would not say if she ever fired a gun.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of C’Mone Thomas or Scott can call Fulmer at 330-742-8237, the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4-WANTED or text keyword WANTED to TIP411 or call CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE.