NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A fugitive wanted from the state of Wisconsin for first-degree homicide has been arrested at a home in New Castle, police announced Tuesday.

Tracy Steel Scott was wanted out of the state of Wisconsin for first-degree homicide and firearms violations.

New Castle City Police Department along with Union Township Police Department joined members of the United States Marshal Service to serve a fugitive warrant at a home on the 1100 block of Booker Drive on Tuesday.

New Castle police reported that Scott was found at the home and placed under arrest without incident.

Scott is currently being held in the Lawrence County Jail on the charge of arrest prior to requisition, pending his transfer to Wisconsin.