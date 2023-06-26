WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire station damaged by severe weather in April remains closed in Warren.

Signs reading “Fire Station CLOSED Please Call 911” are now posted on every door at Warren Fire Station No.6. There’s even a big CLOSED sign outside the front of the building on Parkman Road NW.

“We don’t want someone to come here expecting to get help and then nobody be here,” said Lt. Jeremy Rodgers, Warren Professional Firefighters Local 204.

The west side fire station has been out of service for 12 weeks. A portion of the roof blew off during a severe storm on April 1. Inside the station Monday, puddles of water could be seen on the floor. Rodgers says the roof is still leaking.

“The smell is nasty in there, so it’s going to take a lot at this point just to clean it up to get us back in the building,” Rodgers said. “I think we’re causing more damage by allowing the water to stay in there. We’ve got mold growing in the back.”

Safety and Service Director Eddie Colbert said it’s ridiculous how long it has taken to reopen the fire station, saying the city has fallen victim to supply chain issues with parts for the roof on backorder.

Disaster Recovery Services said the roofing company is waiting for materials to arrive to repair the roof. They’re hoping they’ll come this week. Rodgers says firefighters want the station back open soon.

“We’re not just a building. We are a building that houses firemen that respond to calls in our area and us not being here just delays our response times,” Rodgers said.