BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Boardman High School certainly weren’t lacking in fruits and vegetables Wednesday.

Apples, lettuce and strawberries are just some of the produce the school received through a federal produce grant.

The lunchroom receives a free shipment every week until the end of September.

Earlier this month, food service director Natalie Winkle was in the lunchroom well before classes began for the fall cutting up and freezing produce for the kids this year. She says rising costs and supply chain issues have affected lunch budgets, too, and grants like this help.

“Costs have risen. Things like chicken nuggets that you would have paid $40 a box for last year are now $70 a box,” Winkle said.

Despite these costs, Winkle says the lunchroom menu has not changed.