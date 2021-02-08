Frozen yogurt shop in Boardman reopens, bringing back original staff

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many eateries across the Valley, one of which is now reopening with a new owner and a commitment to its original staff.

“I was excited because we all got along, we all made a good team. We’re like a family here,” said Jill Mercer, store manager of the Menchie’s in Boardman.

The frozen yogurt store originally closed in late September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistant manager Brittany Gulling says she was devastated when she learned.

“Menchie’s was like a getaway for me almost because it’s just a positive vibe here,” she said.

Gulling shared the news with her parents, who quickly started looking into saving the store.

New owner Karen Gulling says being able to keep all seven members of the original staff was key. She’s thankful they all returned to the store.

“We saw the love that everybody had for this place and we got to know the employees here. Just got to know the ins and outs of it and knew that it was something that needed to come back,” she said.

Both Mercer and Gulling didn’t find other jobs since the store closed in September. They both say it was a relief to be back with the rest of the staff.

“It gets my mind off of all the COVID situations. It helps me out anxiety-wise because you’re stuck at home,” Mercer said.

“With the store reopening and I can come back to my family who I adore here, it was nice,” Brittany said.