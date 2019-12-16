Frozen turkeys passed out to help local families in need

Buckeye Health Plan worked with nearly a dozen Valley churches and social service agencies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Hundreds of local families are getting some help with their Christmas dinners thanks to a statewide program to help the less fortunate.

On Monday morning, workers with Buckeye Health Plan were passing out frozen turkeys to representatives of nearly a dozen Valley churches and social service agencies.

It took place at the Spanish Evangelical Church on Youngstown’s east side.

It’s part of Buckeye’s ten-year-old program known as Operation: Feed the Hungry, helping agencies in the Ohio’s eleven largest communities.

The local agencies will then pass the turkeys out to needy families in the area just in time for Christmas.