(WKBN) – Don Miguel Foods is recalling some of its frozen ready-to-eat Carne Asada burritos due to a possible Listeria contamination.

The burritos were produced on Sept. 27, 2023.

The following items are part of the recall:

7-oz. individual wax paper packages containing “DON MIGUEL Hand Made BURRITO CARNE ASADA” with date code D23270 printed on the package and establishment number “EST. 20049” inside the USDA mark of inspection

They were shipped to retail convenience stores nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses, but people are advised to throw the items out if they already purchased them. They can also be returned to the store where you bought them.