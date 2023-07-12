SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) — Some horses in Southington are embarking on a special journey, going from the plains of the Wild West to the Big Apple.

The Southington Mustang Academy is one of only a handful of farms in the United States allowed to adopt out wild mustangs. Those mustangs come from the Bureau of Land Management’s program to keep wild horses from becoming overpopulated.

At Southington Mustang Academy, there have been close to 400 mustangs passing through. Two of those horses just arrived in New York City to be part of NYPD’s mounted unit.

Jenna Nelson runs Southington Mustang Academy. She took care of those horses for about a week.

“They were actually trained at the Carson City facility in Nevada,” Nelson said. “We were asked to help bring them in to this area.”

Next, they will go through training with officers in New York City.

“To be police horses, we ride in the streets of New York with obstacles and nuisances. We have soccer balls, pool noodles, ball pits,” said Det. Kristopher Christensen, NYPD mounted unit and senior remount instructor. “Then from there, we just keep building them up till we run through the streets of Time Square.”



“We have three current horses on the streets of New York, … It’s going well. They’re part of any parades or events,” said Sgt. Rafael Laskowski, NYPD mounted unit and remount commander.

Nelson said seeing mustangs be a part of a police unit helps debunk the stigma that mustangs are not trainable or are bad horses.

“I had one horse that 60 days from wild, I was actually shooting fireworks off his back. I can never do that with a domestic horse,” Nelson said.

To learn more, visit Southington Mustang Academy’s Facebook page.