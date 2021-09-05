From wars to pandemics, Canfield Fair still standing after 175 years

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Canfield Fair has a long-standing history in the Valley. From wars to pandemics, the fair has seen it all over its 175-year history.

They have only had to cancel once, for the pandemic last year.

During the polio outbreak in the early 1900s, they still held the fair — but many didn’t attend out of concern for their children’s safety.

Now it faces a new set of challenges.

“There are a lot of our concessionaires that were concerned, where their older people, it was their health that they had to be concerned with. So we lost probably about 50 different vendors that just decided it wasn’t a good time for them to come out,” said director of concession and entertainment George Roman.

The fair was able to fill some of those empty vendor spots this year. Though there were some missed, they are just thankful that the fair could still go on.

“With the rise of cases that are in Ohio, we just hoped that the governor wouldn’t have to do anything that would affect our fair. And tomorrow is Monday, so we’re very happy,” Roman said.

Monday is the final day for the fair.

Despite the challenges, people are just excited to be back on the fairgrounds.