From Smokey Hollow to Covelli Centre debt: City council votes on several ordinances

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown city council members voted on several ordinances during a meeting Wednesday night.

The city agreed to use $1.46 million to make the largest payment it has ever made on the principal of the cost of constructing the Covelli Centre.

Once that payment is made, the city will owe $5.1 million.

They approved the rezoning of two properties in the old Smokey Hollow neighborhood for Alex Zordich’s new specialty restaurant.

They also said yes to using $3,000 to install security cameras in the Idora neighborhood.

