YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Rescue missions in the Valley need help this year for their annual holiday meals and more.

The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley and the Warren Family Mission are facing increased costs ahead of the holidays, along with many other agencies.

COE John Muckridge says the mission’s food costs for October doubled compared to last year. Not only is the cost of goods increasing, but Muckridge says they’re serving more people, too. He expects the trend to continue for their big holiday meals.

Missions rely entirely on donors to fund their meals.

“One of the things that we’re excited about is the turkey prices are expected to decrease. However, the rest of the food that we serve –the cost of those items have increased,” Muckridge said.

Thanksgiving dinner at the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley begins at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The Warren Family Mission is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 22.

Both missions need turkeys. The Waren Family Mission says it only has 90 of the 250 turkeys it needs to feed more than 2,000 people expected to attend its dinner.

“here are are behind the eight ball needing turkeys and stuffing and corn and rolls and vegetables, asking for the community to come together to help those that are really feeling the pain this year of inflation. It’s really taken its toll,” said Dominic Mararri, with the Warren Family Mission.

Donations can be dropped off in Warren at the Family Mission Outreach Center at 155 Tod Ave. NW and in Youngstown at the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley at 1300 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Other items needed are boxes of stuffing, butter pads, milk, instant potatoes, canned sweet potatoes, gravy, canned vegetables, Hawaiian rolls, pies and cookies.

You can also donate online for the missions in Warren and Youngstown.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.