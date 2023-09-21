YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, St. Vincent de Paul – Mahoning County District held a food giveaway at St. Patrick Church in Youngstown.

They gave away hot meals, shelf-stable foods, clothing, toys, blankets and pumpkins for fall. There was also a free raffle.

Thursday was the fourth year of the event. People began lining up before it started.

“Our church is all about our neighborhood, making sure that people have food and clothing because we care about them. We want our church to be open and we have wonderful, supportive people here at St. Pat’s,” said Kathy Rothman with St. Patrick Church.

Organizers said it was the final St. Vincent de Paul food giveaway like this for the year.