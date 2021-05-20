From furniture to electronics, Canfield Rotary Club to host free giveaway

It will take place at the warehouse at Boak and Sons in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, the Canfield Rotary Club will hold what’s being called a “Spring Cleaning Garage Sale Giveaway” with plenty of items up for grabs.

It will take place at the warehouse at Boak and Sons on Victoria Road in Austintown.

Half of the warehouse is filled with items that will be given away from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There’s everything you could ever think of — furniture, electronics, clothing, plants. It was all donated and it’s all for free.

“This year, we had not been able to do a lot of things for the community. So, we decided this is a pretty darn good way for Rotary to give back to the community and all the communities,” said Canfield Rotary President Ted Gavozzi.

So many items were donated that the warehouse will be restocked every hour.

People will be given a half-hour each to pick out what they want.