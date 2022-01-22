Frigid temps perfect for Lake Milton ice fishers

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) — Cold temperatures and freezing lakes are the perfect conditions for ice fishers.

Lots of people were out fishing Saturday. They said they look for structures like weeds and logs where fish like to hide.

Two of the people out at Lake Milton were scouting. Even though the cold can be challenging they’ve been enjoying the hobby for 25 years.

“It’s something to do in the winter time. We’re anglers so we have boats and we fish. It’s that time of year where boats are put away and we come out here to try and find fish like some of the other fellow fishermen,” ice fisherman Bernie Stuczynski said.

Stuczynski said he prefers to ice fish when there’s five to six inches of ice but he said he knows some like to fish with less.