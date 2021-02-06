Frigid temperatures bring out ice fishers at Mosquito Lake

The ice on Mosquito Lake was about four and a half to five inches thick Saturday

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The sun may have been out Saturday, but the temperature was frigid. People were even spotted ice fishing on Mosquito Lake in Cortland.

ODNR reports that walleye caught in Mosquito Lake during winter can average 13 to 21 inches.

Mosquito Lake is so popular that you can find quite a few ice fishing tournaments targeting walleye and panfish as well as online angler forums discussing current conditions, which can be helpful for first-timers on the lake.

“If there’s current flowing under the ice, it may not be as thick in those areas, but that’s probably where the fish is at. We’re gonna give it a shot and see what we can find,” said Greg Erb of Canfield who was out fishing Saturday.

