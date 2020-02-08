Friday night kicks off WYTV’s Len Rome, Jim Loboy’s 3-day performance of ‘The Odd Couple’

Len Rome and Jim Loboy in The Odd Couple

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Friday was opening night at the Robins Theatre in Warren for the Odd Couple.

Daybreak’s Len Rome and Jim Loboy star in the show. They play Felix Unger and Oscar Madison.

This isn’t the first time they’ve played the roles. Rome and Loboy did a performance in 2012 at the Victorian Players (now known as the Hopewell Theatre) in Youngstown.

There is another show Saturday night at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Tickets are still available and cost $15, with $1 being donated to Trumbull Mobile Meals.

