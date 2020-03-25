Fresh-caught haddock to be distributed to those in need in the Valley

The fish will be cooked and donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank

(WYTV) – People are networking to find ways to help the hungry.

Wednesday, Mahoning County Deputy Steven Morlan is driving to Massachusetts to pick up fresh-caught haddock. He’ll give the fish to Valley Chef Jeff Chrystal.

Morlan also operates Deputeyes Fishing Charters.

Chrystal will cook the fish and donate them to Second Harvest Food Bank.

“Now, with the whole pandemic situation, the need has just skyrocketed. We have a lot of people in our community, in our country for that matter, who live paycheck to paycheck,” Morlan said.

The dinners will be distributed to those in need by the Second Harvest Food Bank.

If you’re interested in helping out or donating to the cause, contact Morlan at mcsd22@aol.com or 330-719-6929.