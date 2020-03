Frequent flasher from Warren sentenced for most recent public indecency charges

This is not the first time Eric Shannon has been charged with exposing his genitals

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren man convicted of public indecency was sentenced in court Monday morning.

Police say Eric Shannon exposed himself twice within a two-day period in Warren last year.

On Oct. 24, 2019, a woman reported seeing a man standing next to dumpsters along Monroe Street with his genitals exposed.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and identified the man as Shannon.

Two days later on October 26, Shannon was also identified as the man inappropriately touching himself in front of an employee at North Road Coin Laundry.

On Monday, he was sentenced to two years in prison.

“I hope it’s time that he learns what my boys learned when they were 3 years old, which is, you know, keep it in your pants,” said Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman.

In March 2018, Shannon was charged after he was accused of touching himself inappropriately in front of Schwebel’s in Warren.

He was also arrested on the same charges after reports in 2017 that he flashed his genitals at several places in the city.