HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The “Freedom Convoy” made its way through Ohio on its way to Washington DC on Sunday.

Locals came out with American flags and signs to greet them at Truck World in Hubbard. Berlin Center Ellsworth Conservative group sponsored the event.

One man we spoke to says he plans to meet up with the convoy as it makes it’s way east.

“Peaceful protest, we’re not going to block up Washington DC and blow horns all day and night. We’re just going down as solidarity and say, ‘Hey, we are X amount of people and we want to be heard,'” said truck driver Tim Riddle.

The convoy was scheduled to stop in Hubbard but changed course at the last minute.