SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Whether you are just starting out or trying to hone your writing skills, the Writer’s Workshop at the Salem Public Library could be for you.

The workshop is set for Tuesday, Dec. 5 and 19, and Jan. 9 and 23. It’s open to all levels of writers and will be led by author Bambi Sommers.

According to the library, Sommers is a resident of Northeast Ohio and has extensive experience with a variety of publication outlets, including romance thrillers.

The workshop is free and open to the public. You have to register in advance on the library’s website. If you need help registering or have questions call 330-332-0042.