NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Happening Saturday, you can Spring Into Wellness at the Eastwood Mall!

Live Well Trumbull is hosting a free event bringing in several health experts to educate the community.

There will be free health screenings offered as well.

Organizers say it will be a great opportunity for anyone of any age.

“It’s really just an opportunity to sort of get people plugged back in to their overall health and well being. You know the goal is to create a healthier, happier Trumbull County and the best way to do that is to really feel like we have control of our health,” said Steve Pelton, an event organizer.

The event starts Saturday morning at 10 a.m. It is free and open to the public.